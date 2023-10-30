Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers 30-13 on Sunday Night Football.

Tyson Bagent completed 25 of his 37 pass attempts for 232 yards and two interceptions. Bears tight end Cole Kmet led the team with ten receptions for 79 yards. However, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler’s 125 scrimmage yards proved too much to handle as the Bears fell in prime time.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air on Sunday, November 5th, with the Bears (2-6) continuing its homestand against the New Orleans Saints (4-4). The Pregame is from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Postgame show, highlights, and reactions from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm.