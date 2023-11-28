Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears first divisional victory since November 25th, 2021, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 12-10

Justin Fields lost a late fumble with 3:36 remaining in the game, but the defense held strong, holding the Vikings to a quick three and out with a negative net of 5 yards. The Bears did not score one touchdown during Monday’s night football, only managing four fields made by kicker Cario Santos, who went 4 for 5 on field goals, including a game-clinching field goal from 30 yards out with 10 seconds remaining. The Bears managed four turnovers against their opponent for the second consecutive game. The Bears have won 3 of their 4 primetime TV games this season.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to Soldier Field on December 10th, with the Bears (4-8) taking flight with another divisional rival Detroit Lions (8-3). The Pregame Show is from 11 am up to kickoff. The Postgame show, highlights, and reactions are from 3 pm until 5 pm.