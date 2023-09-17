Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears second straight loss to start the 2023 season loss to the Tampa Buccaneers (12 straight dating back to last season).

Rasheem Green’s 40-yard field goal block to open in the second quarter was a bright spot for the special teams group. Fields also connected with Chase Claypool for a 20-yard touchdown reception in the 3rd quarter. Two turnovers late in the game were the Bears’ final nail in the coffin late in the game.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air on September 24th, with the Bears (0-2) taking on the defending Superbowl champions Kansas City Cheifs (1-1). The Pregame is from 11 am-12 pm. Postgame show, highlights, and reactions from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm.