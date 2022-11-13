Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears’ 31-30 heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions at Solider Field.

Justin Fields continues to grow as a quarterback throwing 12 for 20, for 167 yards, and four total touchdowns, split evenly between rushing and passing. In addition to the pair of scores, the young quarterback also rushed for 147 yards, with the longest being a 67-yard touchdown run, breaking his own record for the longest rushing touchdown for a Bears quarterback. However, Detroit cornerback Jeff Okudah picked off his former college teammate and took it all the way back, sealing the victory for the Lions as the Bears failed to respond.

Hear from Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Andy Masur, and Bears fans as they react to the Bears’ tough loss to the Lions

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air Sunday, 11/20, with the Bears (3-7), versus the Atlanta Falcons (4-6). The Pregame is from 11 am-12 pm, then the postgame show will be from 3 pm-5 pm.