Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Andy Masur react to the Bears home victory against the Atlanta Falcons 37-17.

Quarterback Justin Fields led the way with 268 yards passing and 2 total touchdowns as the Bears won their 5th straight home game to close out the 2023 home schedule.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns next weekend with the Bears (7-9) traveling up to Green Bay to take on the rival Packers. Showtime will be announced after the NFL announces game times for next week’s games.