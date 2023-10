WGN Radio’s Dan Hampton and Ed O’Bradovich take time to remember the life and career of Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus

Born and raised in Chicago, Butkus defined what it was to be a Chicago Bear, being selected to the Pro Bowl eight times in his career. In 1979, Butkus was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first season of eligibility. According to a statement from his family, Butkus died “peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu.”

Butkus was 80 years old.