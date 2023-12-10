Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears victory over NFC North-leading Detriot Lions 28-13

The Bears picked up right where they left off following the bye week, returning home and sticking it to their rival Lions. The defense added three turnovers, a strong turnout over the past three weeks. Jaquan Brisker was all over the field, recording 17 tackles, 13 solo tackles, and one forced fumble. DJ Moore was getting open down the field, making six receptions, 68 yards, and one touchdown. Fields added 223 yards with 1 passing and 1 rushing touchdown.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns on December 17th, with the Bears (5-8) taking flight against the Cleveland Browns (8-5). The Pregame Show is from 11 am up to kickoff. The Postgame show, highlights, and reactions are from 3 pm until 5 pm.