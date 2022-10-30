Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears 49-29 miserable loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Bears surrendered 28 points on four straight drives in the first half (most all season) to the Cowboys. The Bears started to mount a comeback coming within a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as the Cowboys pulled away to secure the victory. Justin Fields notched a passer rating of 120.0, the highest of his career, going 17 of 23 with 153 yards, adding two touchdowns. Hamp and O’B engaged in a heated debate about whether the offense or defense is to blame for this loss.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air Sunday, 11/6, with the Bears (3-5) returning to Chicago for a date with the Miami Dolphins (5-3). The Pregame is from 11 am-12 pm, then the postgame show will be from 3 pm-5 pm.