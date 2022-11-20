Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears’ 27-34 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Justin Fields had to shoulder the load again, going 14 for 21 for 153 years with one touchdown and one interception. Fields also led the team with 18 carries, and 85 rushing yards, adding one rushing touchdown. Bears leading receiver in receptions was tight end Cole Kmet with three receptions and 35 yards receiving. The Bears failed to get anything going in the air as the Bears only managed 128 yards in the air to 32nd ranked passing defense (worst in NFL) Atlanta Falcons. The Bears dropped to 3-8 on the season.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air Sunday, 11/27, with the Bears (3-8). returning to Soldier Field against the rival Green Bay Packers (4-7). The Pregame is from 11 am-12 pm, then the postgame show will be from 3 pm-5 pm.