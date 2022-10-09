Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Kevin Powell react to the Bears 29-22 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears mounted a comeback, scoring 19 unanswered points, but it wasn’t enough to seal the deal as receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was stripped of the football with 1:12 left in the 4th quarter after failing to get out of bounds on the Bears last possession. Justin Fields went 15 for 21 in passing for 208 yards and added a touchdown.

Hear from Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Kevin Powell, and Bears fans as they react to the Bears falling to 2-3 on the season.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air on Thursday, October 13th, with the Bears (2-3) returning to Solider Field against the Washington Commanders (1-4). The pregame is from 5 pm-7:15 pm.