Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears horrific loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 41-10

For 60 minutes on Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs dismantled the Bears on both sides of the ball. Chicago struggled once more on third down efficiency, going 4-12 while only managing 203 total yards compared to Kansas City’s 456 yards while being 10-14 on third downs.

