Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears sixth straight loss on the season to arch-rival Green Bay Packers 28-19

The Bears came out hot at the start of the game, taking a 10-0 lead over the Packers, but they couldn’t finish them off again.

The Packers snuck out a victory scoring 18 straight points in the 4th Quarter as the Bears could not respond, putting a zero spot in the final fifteen minutes. Justin Fields was in the zone, going 20 of 25 in passing for 254 yards, but two costly turnovers were a game-changing momentum as the Packers fought back for the victory. Bears fans voice their frustration on the disappointing loss

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air Sunday, December 18th, with the Bears (3-10) having a dance with the Buffalo Bills (9-3). The Pregame is from 11 am-12 pm, then the postgame show highlights and reaction from 3 pm-5 pm.