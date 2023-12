Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears home victory against the Arizona Cardinals 27-16

The Hamp & O’B Show returns on New Year’s Eve (December 31st), with the Bears (6-9) returning to Solider Field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8). The Pregame Show is from 11 am up to kickoff. The Postgame show, highlights, and reactions are from 3 pm until 5 pm.