Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears road loss to the New Orleans Saints 24-17

The Bears came out of the game strong, marching down the field on the opening drive, with Cole Kmet on the receiving end of an 18-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent. Kmet shined on the offense, totaling six receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Chicago’s offense struggled in the 2nd half, turning over the ball four times as New Orleans took control of the game, never giving the lead back. The Bears’ defense remained strong, but the offense failed to muster a comeback.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air quickly this Thursday, November 9th, with the Bears (2-7) returning to Soldier Field against the Carolina Panthers (1-7). The Pregame is from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm—The postgame show, highlights, and reactions are from 10:30 pm to 12:30 am.