Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears first victory of the 2023 season to the Commanders 40-20

The night belonged to DJ Moore, who had eight receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Fields had another spectacular outing, throwing 15 of 29, 282 yards, four touchdowns, and no turnovers.

The Bears played with heavy hearts following the passing of Chicago legend Dick Butkus (80 years old) but shined under the primetime lights. Hamp & OB reflect on the life and legacy of number 51 and what he meant to this storied franchise.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air Sunday, October 15th, with the Bears (1-4) returning to Soldier Field against division rival Minnesota Vikings (1-3). The Pregame is from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Postgame show, highlights, and reactions from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm.