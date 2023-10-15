Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the divisional loss to the Minnesota Vikings 19-13.

Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent was forced to enter the game early in the 3rd quarter when a hand injury to Justin Fields ended his day early. Bagent completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards and tacked on his first career rushing touchdown after a 77-yard drive. However, a costly interception on the final drive sent the Vikings back to Minnesota victorious.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air on Sunday, October 22nd, with the Bears (1-5) continuing its homestand against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3). The Pregame is from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Postgame show, highlights, and reactions from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm.