Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears franchise-tying eighth straight loss to AFC’s east-leading Buffalo Bills 35-13.

In one of the coldest games ever played on Soldier Field, The Chicago Bears squandered yet another lead going into halftime against the Buffalo Bills. The Bears failed on the run, only rushing for 80 yards on the ground versus Buffalo’s 254 rushing yards.

Bears defense kept the offense in the game, forcing three turnovers, including two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

The lack of scoring production in the second half (three points) led to the fallout. The offense could only convert 2 of 12 chances on third down. Chicago has dropped eight straight, holding onto the second-overall pick for next year’s draft.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air in the new year Sunday, January 1st, with the Bears (3-12) taking a trip to Ford Field with an NFC North clash with the Detriot Lions (7-8). The Pregame is from 11 am-12 pm. Postgame show highlights and reactions from 3 pm-5 pm.