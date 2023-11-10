Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears second Thursday Night Football win of the year over the Carolina Panthers 16-13.

After a first quarter punt return touchdown by the Panthers Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the game turned into a defensive battle with the Bears only managing three Cairo Santos field goals in the 1st half. The Bears offense finally broke through in the 3rd quarter mounting a 9 play 38 yard drive capped off by a D’Onta Foreman 4 yard touchdown run to put the Bears in front for good.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air on Sunday November 19th, with the Bears (3-7) traveling to Detroit to take on the 1st place Lions (6-2). The Pregame is from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Postgame show, highlights, and reactions from 3:00 pm-5:30 pm.