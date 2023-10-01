Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears heartbreaking defeat to the Denver Broncos 31-28, suffering their 14th straight loss.

Justin Fields had near perfect the entire first half, completing 16-of-17 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. His only incompletion came at the end of the quarter, throwing a Hail Mary to the endzone. However, the Broncos were too much to handle in the second half, rattling off 24 straight points to come from behind and steal the victory at Solider Field.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air on a quick turn-around this Thursday, October 5th, with the Bears (0-4) taking a trip to FedEx Field with a dance with the Washington Commanders (2-2). The Pregame is from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm. Postgame show, highlights, and reactions from 10:30 pm-12:00 am.