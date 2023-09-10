Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears opening season loss to rival Green Bay Packers 38-20

A Bears team with high hopes to get off on the right foot in the 2023 campaign came out flat to open the season. Inefficiently on third down (3 of 13) was the centerpiece of a poor performance. Bears’ rooking running back Roschon Johnson scored his first career touchdown late in the game, but it wasn’t enough for Jordan Love’s three-touchdown outing.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air on September 17th, with the Bears (0-1) taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0). The Pregame is from 11 am-12 pm. Postgame show, highlights, and reactions from 4:30 pm-6:30 pm.