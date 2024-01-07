Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Andy Masur react to the final game of the season as the Bears lose to the Packers 17-9 (10th straight loss to Green Bay)

The Bears, riding so much momentum (winners 4 out of the last 5), came out flat in a game that was much worse than the final scoreboard shows. The Bears played like they had nothing to win, which showed in the result. Green Bay finished with a total yardage of 432 compared to Chicago’s 192 from the line of scrimmage, resulting in bad taste and heading into an offseason with many questions.

The Bears finish the 2023 season with a 7-10 record. The Bears will hold the 1st overall and 9th overall pick in April’s draft. Plenty of questions await the Bears as they head into a pivotal offseason.

Dates to mark in your calendar:

March 2-5 – NFL Scouting Combine

March 13 – NFL Free Agency Begins

April 25-27 – NFL Draft

September 5 – 2024 NFL Season Kickoff