Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears losing their 9th straight game to the Detriot Lions 41-10

The Bears scored 10 points in the 1st quarter and did not score the remainder of the game. The offense only managed to pass for 30 yards throughout the whole game. The Bears were not efficient on 3rd down, going 3 of 13. The Bears looked miserable all game.

