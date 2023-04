The 2023 Bears season is upon us! Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and host Andy Masur break down the Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft class. The crew breaks down picks from rounds 1-6 which saw the Bears take OT Darnell Wright, DT Gervon Dexter Sr., CB Tyrique Stevenson, DT Zacch Pickens, RB Roschon Johnson, WR Tyler Scott, LB Noah Sewell, and CB Terell Smith. Tune in to hear why the boys have hope for a good season in 2023!

Follow the Chicago BearsDraft Tracker throughout the draft.