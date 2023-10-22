Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears’ first home win since September of 2022, beating the Raiders 30-12.

Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent threw for 162 yards and his first career touchdown pass in his first career start. Running back D’Onta Foreman added 89 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns. The Bears defense forced 3 takeaways highlighted by cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s 39 yard interception returned for a touchdown.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air on Sunday, October 29th with the Bears (2-5) traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers for Sunday Night Football. The Pregame is from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Postgame show, highlights, and reactions from 10:30 pm to 12:30 pm.