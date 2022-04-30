The 2022 Bears season is upon us! Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and host Mark Carman break down the 2022 NFL Draft for the Chicago Bears. The new Bears Manager Ryan Poles got right to work drafting 39th overall: CB Kyler Gordon, followed by fellow safety Jaquan Brisker 48th. And to finish day two, Poles elected to take Wide Reciever Velus Jones Jr. Round 3.

The guys make their cases for each pick and break down the approach for the new Bears Front Office. Hear from some of the latest picks and what Head Coach Matt Eberflus said to his new rookies on their first phone call.

Follow the Chicago BearsDraft Tracker throughout the draft.