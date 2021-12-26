Hamp, O’B and Carm 12/26/21: A Christmas miracle in Seattle, Bears upset Seahawks 25-24 in the final two minutes

Chicago Bears’ Jimmy Graham, right, is brought down in the end zone by Seattle Seahawks Ryan Neal, top and John Reid on a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. The Bears won 25-24. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Mark Carman break down the Bears upset victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a snowy Lumen Field 25-24

The Bears failed to take the lead until the final two minutes as 3rd string quarterback Nick Foles marched the Bears down the field, setting up a 15-yard touchdown reception from former Seahawk tight end Jimmy Graham. With nothing to lose, the Bears opted to go for the win and completed the comeback as Damiere Byrd completed the 2-yard reception for Nick Foles, capping the Bears victory 25-24. The guys take your calls and Glen Kozlowski chimes in on the Bears victory.

The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Sunday, January 2nd with a showdown with the New York Giants (4-11). Pregame show from 11:00 am-12:00 pm. Postgame reaction highlights from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm