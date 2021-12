Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields reacts to a penalty during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The Bears fall to the Green Bay Packers for the 2nd time this season with a final score of 45-30, dropping them to 4-9 on the year and 3rd in the NFC North.

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski and host Mark Carman react to the loss, share their thoughts on the future of the organization, and take your calls as we hear post-game reactions from WGN Radio listeners.

