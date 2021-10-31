Hamp, OB and Carm 10/31/21: Bears get off to a promising start, falter late as 49ers win 33-22

A San Francisco 49ers fan and a Chicago Bears fan dress as Bears’ legend Mike Ditka during the first half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the 49ers Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski and host Mark Carman break down the Bears disappointing home loss to the San Francisco 49ers 33-22.

The Bears managed 324 yards of offense, including an impressive 22-yard rushing touchdown from Justin Fields after looking like he was about to be sacked on the play. The 49ers managed 467 yards on offense. The guys react and take your calls, plus hear some post-game reactions from WGN Radio listeners.

The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Monday, November 8th with the pregame show from 6 PM to 7 PM and our post-game show will be on from 10:30 pm to 12:30 am.