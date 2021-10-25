Hamp, OB, and Carm 10/24/21: The em-BEAR-asing loss to the Bucs leaves a sour taste in our mouths

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Mark Carman break down the Bears loss to the defending Super Bowl Champs in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With this 38-3 loss, where does this leave the team? Are they ruining the development of Justin Fields? The guys react and take your calls plus you’ll hear some post game reaction from Matt Nagy as well.

The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Sunday, October 31st with the pregame show from 11 AM to 12 PM and our post game show will be on from 3 PM to 5 PM. Hopefully we won’t get spooked with another loss.