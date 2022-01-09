Hamp, O’B, and Carm 01/09/22: Bears drop season finale 31-17 to Vikings, finish season 6-11 setting up big decisions this offseason

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, center, walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 31-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Mark Carman break down the Bears 2021 season finale, falling 31-17 to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears finished 6-11 (3rd Place) in the 2021 season with the 26th ranked offense and 6th ranked defense with nothing to show. The Bears gave up the 2nd most turnovers in all the NFL. Many questions remained unanswered heading into the offseason, but with answers looming quickly following the final play of the season. Bears are expected to cut ties with Head Coach Matt Nagy in the not-to-distant future, opening up management to find a new head coach.

Thank you to all the callers and listeners who joined us this season and we look forward to what’s in-store in the 2022 season.