Hamp, O’B and Carm 01/02/22: Bears start the new year with 29-3 win over Giants and a new player record

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) strip-sacks New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon, setting a new team record for sacks in a season, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. The Bears won 29-3. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Mark Carman break down the Chicago Bears 29-3 new year win over the New York Giants at Soldier Field! The guys give praise to Robert Quinn breaking Richard Dent’s sack record, discuss what’s in store for the future of the organization, and take your calls and opinions on it all!

