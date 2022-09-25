Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and host Andy Masur react to the Bears 23-20 victory over the Texans. Cairo Santos played hero as he knocked in the game-ending field goal from 47 yards, pushing the Bears past the Texans 23-20 . Running back David Montgomery left the game halfway through the first quarter after appearing to sustain an injury to his right knee. The Bears have listed him as day-to-day. Khalil Herbert stepped in for Montgomery, racking up 157 yards on 20 carries, including two touchdowns.

Hear from Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Andy Masur, and Bears fans as they react to the Bears victory, improving their record to 2-1 in the young season.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air on Sunday, October 2nd, with the Bears (2-1) heading to MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants (2-0). The pregame from 11am-12pm. Postgame reaction and highlights from 3pm-5pm.