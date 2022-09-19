Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski and host Andy Masur react to the Bears 27-10 loss to the rival Packers on Sunday Night Football. Running Back David Montgomery lead the way for the Bears with 122 yards rushing. After going up 7-3, the Bears gave up 21 unanswered points to the Packers in the 2nd quarter and weren’t able to overcome the deficit. Hear from Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, Andy Masur and Bears fans as they react to the Bears first loss of the season.

The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Sunday, September 25th with the Bears back at Solider Field against the Houston Texans. The pregame from 11am-12pm. Postgame reaction and highlights from 3pm-5pm.