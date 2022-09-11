Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears season-opening victory 19-10 against the 49ers at Solider Field.

Justin Fields goes 8 for 17 with two touchdowns and one interception. Dante Pettis jumped started the offense with a 51-yard touchdown reception from Fields. The Bears never looked back, scoring 19 unanswered points, routing to their first victory of the young season.

Hear from Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Andy Masur, and Bears fans as they react to the Bears Victory.

The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Sunday, September 18th, with a showdown with their division nemesis Green Bay Packers. Pregame show from 6:00 pm- to opening kickoff. Postgame reaction and highlights from 10:30 pm-12:00 am