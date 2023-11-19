Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Kevin Powell react to the Bears draining defeat of NFC North divisional leading Detriot Lions 31-26.

Quarterback Justin Fields returned under center after missing three games due to a dislocated thumb. The quarterback came to play, completing 16 of his 23 pass attempts for 169 yards and a touchdown. He also made a dent in the running game, scrambling for 104 yards on 18 carries.

It was on the last drive that put the Lions over the Bears, when Fields fumbled the ball, causing rookie tackle Darnell Wright to kick the ball out of the end zone, resulting in a game-sealing safety. Rookie Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson showed out on defense, recording four tackles, his first career interception and a forced fumble on special teams. The Bears became the first NFL team to have three or more turnovers and 40 minutes of possession to lose their game. Teams were 48-0 until the Bears’ loss this afternoon.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air on Monday night football on November 27th, with the Bears (3-8) taking flight to U.S. Bank Stadium with a dance with the Minnesota Vikings (6-4). The Pregame Show is from 5:45 pm. to 6:45 pm—the Postgame show, highlights, and reactions after the Bears game until 12:30 am.