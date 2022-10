Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Andy Masur react to the Bears 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Bears were held to zero touchdowns, with the only scoring coming from Michael Badgley, who went 4 for 4 on field goal attempts.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air on Sunday, October 9th, with the Bears (2-2) heading to Minnesota to take on the Vikings (3-1). The pregame from 11am-12pm. Postgame reaction and highlights from 3 pm-5 pm