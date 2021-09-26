Hamp and O’B 9/26/21 – Bears offense remains silent in Week 3 – Outclassed in loss to Browns 26-6

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Mark Carman break down the Bears blow-out loss to the Cleveland Browns 26-6. The Bears offense was held to just 47 yards in sixty minutes, allowing nine sacks. The Browns outclassed the Bears on both sides of the ball, and the struggle continues week by week. Bears fans react to the miserable defeat.

The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Sunday, October 3rd as the Bears (1-2) come home next week to take on their division rival Detroit Lions (0-3).

Pregame show from 11 am-noon and Postgame reaction, Highlights 3-5 pm.

