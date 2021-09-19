Hamp and O’B 9/19/21 – Bears Force Four Turnovers, Victorious over Bengals 20-17 in Home Opener

Hamp and O'B
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith celebrates in the end zone after intercepting Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow’s pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Mark Carman break down the Bears home opener as they emerged victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17. Starting Quarterback Andy Dalton was removed from the game after suffering a Knee Injury prompting the Bears to turn to 1st round pick Justin Fields in the victory. WGN Radio listeners weigh in on the first win of the season.


The Hamp & OB Show returns on the air on Sunday, 9/26, as the Bears go on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns. Pregame show from 11 am-noon and Postgame reaction, Highlights 3-5 pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bears News

More Bears News

The Hamp and O’B Show
sponsored by ChevyDrivesChicago.com
HampAndOB

Before and after every Chicago Bears game, Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton and former Chicago Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich share their no-holds-barred perspectives. Click for more.

Popular