Hamp and O’B 9/19/21 – Bears Force Four Turnovers, Victorious over Bengals 20-17 in Home Opener

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith celebrates in the end zone after intercepting Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow’s pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Mark Carman break down the Bears home opener as they emerged victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17. Starting Quarterback Andy Dalton was removed from the game after suffering a Knee Injury prompting the Bears to turn to 1st round pick Justin Fields in the victory. WGN Radio listeners weigh in on the first win of the season.



The Hamp & OB Show returns on the air on Sunday, 9/26, as the Bears go on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns. Pregame show from 11 am-noon and Postgame reaction, Highlights 3-5 pm.