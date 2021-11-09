Hamp and OB 11/08/21: Dan Hampton says the Bears loss to the Steelers is the worst officiated game he has seen in 40 years

Hamp and O'B

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) scores a touchdown past Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Bears fell to the Steelers on Monday Night Football. Dan Hampton, Mark Carman and Ed O’Bradovich discuss the teams 29-27 loss and also discuss some of the key moments like Marsh’s Taunting penalty.

Plus Glenn Kozlowski joins the show to react and of course, the guys take your calls!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bears News

More Bears News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

The Hamp and O’B Show
sponsored by ChevyDrivesChicago.com
HampAndOB

Before and after every Chicago Bears game, Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton and former Chicago Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich share their no-holds-barred perspectives. Click for more.

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick