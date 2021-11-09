The Bears fell to the Steelers on Monday Night Football. Dan Hampton, Mark Carman and Ed O’Bradovich discuss the teams 29-27 loss and also discuss some of the key moments like Marsh’s Taunting penalty.
Plus Glenn Kozlowski joins the show to react and of course, the guys take your calls!
Hamp and OB 11/08/21: Dan Hampton says the Bears loss to the Steelers is the worst officiated game he has seen in 40 years
