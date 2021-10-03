Hamp and O’B 10/3/21 – Bears offense finds resurgence, down the Lions 24-14

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and host Mark Carman wrap up the Bears victory over the Detriot Lions 24-14. Bears were set up for early success as Justin Fields drove the Bears down the field on their first possession, capped off by a David Montgomery four-yard rushing touchdown. The Bears offense managed 373 yards in their bounce-back game. Running Back David Montgomery left the contest after suffering a left knee injury late in Sunday’s game. Bears fans react to the step-up victory
The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Sunday, October 10th as the Bears (2-2) head to Las Vegas for a showdown with the Raiders (3-0) at Allegiant Stadium
Pregame show from 11 am-noon and Postgame reaction, Highlights 6-8 pm.