Hamp and O’B 10/3/21 – Bears offense finds resurgence, down the Lions 24-14

Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and host Mark Carman wrap up the Bears victory over the Detriot Lions 24-14. Bears were set up for early success as Justin Fields drove the Bears down the field on their first possession, capped off by a David Montgomery four-yard rushing touchdown. The Bears offense managed 373 yards in their bounce-back game. Running Back David Montgomery left the contest after suffering a left knee injury late in Sunday’s game. Bears fans react to the step-up victory

