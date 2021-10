Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Mark Carman break down the Bears victory in the death star over the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9. Khalil Mack led the defensive attack against his former team, making his presence felt, adding 8 total tackles and 1 sack.

The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Sunday, October 17th, as the Bears (3-2) return to soldier field for a showdown with the Green Bay Packers (4-1). Pregame show from 11 am-noon and Postgame reaction, Highlights 3-5 pm.

Hamp and O’B