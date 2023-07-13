A special wine preview with John Williams, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and SavWay Fine Wines & Spirits

Ready to ‘Wine A Little, Laugh A Lot‘?

Then get tickets to join John Williams for a wine preview event on Thursday, August 17, 6pm to 8pm, at SavWay Fine Wine & Spirits (515 W. State Street) in Geneva.

The evening features the chance to sample a variety of wines, many of which will be served at Geneva’s upcoming Festival of the Vine in September (Sept. 8-10), and food pairings provided by local Geneva restaurants.

Tickets are $50 and include entry into the event, wine tasting from nine wine stations with food pairings, meet and greet with John Williams, a WGN Radio goody bag, special discounts on wine for attendees, and the chance to win fun prizes. Buy tickets here (*NOTE: You’ll want to then click on the ‘REGISTER’ button to buy your tickets).

Sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. Plan your visit to Geneva at visitgenevail.com.