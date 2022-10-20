Join John Williams at Whiskey Acres in DeKalb for a tasting and tour on November 5.

Join John Williams at Whiskey Acres in DeKalb on Saturday, November 5 from 11am to 1pm for a whiskey tasting and tour.

The $49 per person ticket (exclusive of fees) includes an owner distiller guided tour of the seed to spirit process, a cocktail, a commemorative shot glass, samples from the barrel warehouse, and a “Chicago’s Best” smashburger and curds from Lodi Tap House. Tickets are $49 per person (plus fees) and a portion of proceeds will go to the Illinois Food Bank.

Get your tickets here.

Whiskey Acres is the first farm distillery in Illinois, located at 11504 Keslinger Road in DeKalb.