What You Do Matters: U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum 2021 Midwest Virtual Event, Sept. 23

What You Do Matters: 2021 Midwest Virtual Event, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

Register today for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s “What You Do Matters” flagship event on September 23 at noon.

This year’s fundraiser features Pfizer CEO and son of Holocaust survivors, Dr. Albert Bourla. Learn about the museum’s groundbreaking work in this time of rising anti-semitism and the importance of Holocaust education and remembrance.

The event will also honor long-standing Museum leaders and Highland Park residents, Sheila and Joe Gutman and their family.

Get more information and register at www.ushmm.org/2021-midwest.