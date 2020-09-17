WGN Radio staff reflects: ‘My Favorite Memory’ sponsored by Alzheimer’s Association

John Williams, 2020 captain of WGN Radio’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s team

In advance of the October 10, 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s that raises funds for the Alzheimer’s Association in Chicago, WGN Radio staff shared their favorite memories.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease and the most common cause of dementia, which affects memory, thinking, and behavior. In the later stages of the disease, a person with Alzheimer’s may not remember familiar people, places, or things, or become confused about the passage of time. While the majority of people with Alzheimer’s are 65 and older, approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have early-onset Alzheimer’s.

For resources and support if you have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or are a caregiver, visit alz.org.

Click here to virtually join John Williams and the WGN Radio team, or to donate to Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

While the world may look a little different right now, the Alzheimer’s Association is committed to a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia.   

  • John Williams, 2020 captain of WGN Radio’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s team
  • Producer Elif Geris
  • Morning show host Bob Sirott
  • Producer Vivianne Linou
  • Producer Joe Romano
  • Sports anchor and voice of the Northwestern Wildcats, Dave Eanet
  • Host Anna Davlantes
  • Imaging and production Ernie Scatton
  • General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle
  • News reporter and host Steve Bertrand
  • News anchor and reporter Kim Gordon
  • Sports reporter and anchor Kevin Powell
  • Sales and promotions coordinator Marlene Wells
  • Traffic and news reporter Mary Van De Velde
  • Host Rollye James
  • Producers Ashley BIhun and Curtis Koch share favorite concert memories
  • Traffic manager Julie Stern
  • Director of News Ryan Burrow
  • Host Dave Plier
  • Sports reporter and anchor Joe Brand: “Getting a compliment from the great Doc Emrick!”
  • Producer Breadon Rook
  • Promotions manager Sara Tieman

