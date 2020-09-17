WGN Radio staff reflects: ‘My Favorite Memory’ sponsored by Alzheimer’s Association

In advance of the October 10, 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s that raises funds for the Alzheimer’s Association in Chicago, WGN Radio staff shared their favorite memories.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease and the most common cause of dementia, which affects memory, thinking, and behavior. In the later stages of the disease, a person with Alzheimer’s may not remember familiar people, places, or things, or become confused about the passage of time. While the majority of people with Alzheimer’s are 65 and older, approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have early-onset Alzheimer’s.
While the world may look a little different right now, the Alzheimer’s Association is committed to a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia.