Tune-in Saturday, February 18, 10am to 1pm, to Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg for a “Vest-a-Thon”. Hear stories from police officers who were saved by their bulletproof vests and others supporting the cause throughout the three-hour show. To make a donation, visit www.wgnvest.com.

A vest isn’t bulletproof forever. It wears out. It breaks down. It needs to be replaced every five years. And just one bullet permanently damages a vest, making it unusable.

Chicago police officers are responsible for replacing their own vests. At $500 or more per vest, in addition to other equipment and uniform expenses, the costs can quickly add up.

This year’s Vest-a-thon goal is $250,000 which would purchase about 500 vests. A donation at www.wgnvest.com ensures that every officer out there protecting you is protected.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is a non-for-profit organization dedicated to honoring the lives of our fallen heroes and assisting those heroes in need. The Foundation provides support and assistance to the families of Chicago police officers who are killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty. Get Behind the Vest is just one of the missions of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.