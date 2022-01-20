Vest-a-Thon radiothon to support Get Behind the Vest mission of Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Feb. 12

Tune-in Saturday, February 12, 10am to 1pm, to Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg for a “Vest-a-Thon” radiothon. Click here to make a donation.

A vest isn’t bulletproof forever. It wears out. It breaks down. It needs to be replaced every five years. And just one bullet permanently damages a vest, making it unusable.

Did you know Chicago police officers are responsible for replacing their own vests?

At $500 or more per vest, in addition to other equipment and uniform expenses, the costs can quickly add up. That’s why the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation needs your help.

The goal of the “Vest a-Thon” radiothon is to purchase 400 new vests for Chicago police officers and send a message of support to the men and women who work hard, every day, to keep our city safe. A donation ensures that every officer out there protecting you is protected.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is a non-for-profit organization dedicated to honoring the lives of our fallen heroes and assisting those heroes in need. The Foundation provides support and assistance to the families of Chicago police officers who are killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty. “Get Behind the Vest” is just one of the missions of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.