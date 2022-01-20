The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, Silverthorne Home Builders, Modern Mill Solar, BMO Harris Bank, and Access Elevator.


– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

See Videos of the Show’s Experts Guests.

– Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.

Vest-a-Thon radiothon to support Get Behind the Vest mission of Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Feb. 12

Events

by:

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy of Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

Tune-in Saturday, February 12, 10am to 1pm, to Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg for a “Vest-a-Thon” radiothon. Click here to make a donation.

A vest isn’t bulletproof forever. It wears out. It breaks down. It needs to be replaced every five years. And just one bullet permanently damages a vest, making it unusable.

Did you know Chicago police officers are responsible for replacing their own vests?

At $500 or more per vest, in addition to other equipment and uniform expenses, the costs can quickly add up. That’s why the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation needs your help.

The goal of the “Vest a-Thon” radiothon is to purchase 400 new vests for Chicago police officers and send a message of support to the men and women who work hard, every day, to keep our city safe. A donation ensures that every officer out there protecting you is protected.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is a non-for-profit organization dedicated to honoring the lives of our fallen heroes and assisting those heroes in need. The Foundation provides support and assistance to the families of Chicago police officers who are killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty. “Get Behind the Vest” is just one of the missions of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.

- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.

See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.

Popular