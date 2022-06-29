On Wednesday, September 14, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum hosts its signature 2022 Risa K. Lambert Midwest Event at the Sheraton Grand Chicago (301 E. North Water Street).

This year’s event will feature Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, journalist and writer for The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum.

In our radically changing world, where violent antisemitism is on the rise and unprovoked war has again been unleashed in Europe, the timeless and timely lessons of the Holocaust have never been more urgently needed.

Join us and learn about the Museum’s groundbreaking work in these uncertain times either in person or virtually.

RSVP at ushmm.org/2022-midwest.

The Museum requests that all in-person attendees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.