The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will host its 2023 What You Do Matters Chicago luncheon on Monday, September 11 at the Hilton Chicago (720 S. Michigan Ave.). Program begins at noon; doors open at 11am. Individual tickets are $250.

This year’s luncheon will feature a conversation about confronting antisemitism between Ruth Cohen, a Holocaust survivor and Museum volunteer, and Robert Satloff, executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Local philanthropists Bill Friend, Linda Levinson Friend, Elaine Levinson will all be honored at the luncheon.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is celebrating 30 years since its opening in Washington in 1993. A federally chartered, nonpartisan educational institution, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum serves as America’s national memorial to the victims of the Holocaust. The Museum is dedicated to ensuring the permanence of Holocaust memory, understanding, and relevance and inspires leaders and individuals worldwide to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. For more information, visit ushmm.org.