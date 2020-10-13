Treetime’s October Food Drive benefitting Northern Illinois Food Bank

‘Tis the season for giving! Throughout the month of October, Treetime Christmas Creations is joining with Northern Illinois Food Bank for a food donation drive to help neighbors in need. And when you make a food donation at Treetime, you’ll get a Christmas tree discount!

What is the discount and what do I need to do?

Bring five (5) non-perishable food items* to Treetime Christmas Creations and receive a 15% discount off any new Treetime tree. Treetime is located at 22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington. *Non-perishable items accepted include fruits and vegetables, proteins, grains, household items, staple meals, beverages, and ingredients (no glass containers please).

Can you give recommendations on non-perishable food items?

The following is a list of Northern Illinois Food Bank’s most needed items:

FRUITS & VEGETABLES: Canned Fruit in Juice, Low Sodium Canned Vegetables Preferred Vegetables: Canned Corn, Canned Green Beans

Canned Fruit in Juice, Low Sodium Canned Vegetables PROTEINS : Dry Whole Beans, Lentils, Canned Chicken in Water, Canned Tuna in Water, All Natural Peanut Butter Preferred Beans: Dry Beans = Pinto Beans, Canned Beans = Black Beans

: Dry Whole Beans, Lentils, Canned Chicken in Water, Canned Tuna in Water, All Natural Peanut Butter GRAINS: Whole Grain Cereal, Oatmeal, Whole Grain Pastas, White Rice, Brown Rice

Whole Grain Cereal, Oatmeal, Whole Grain Pastas, White Rice, Brown Rice STAPLES: Meals: Low Sodium Soups, Pancake Mix, Mac ’n’ Cheese, Cornbread Mix, Stuffing Mix Beverages : 100% Juice, Instant Breakfast Drink Mix (No Sugar Added) Ingredients : Low Sodium Pasta Sauces, Spices & Seasonings, Syrup, Jelly (Grape or Strawberry preferred)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS: Toilet Paper

About Treetime Christmas Creations

Treetime is the #1 choice for the best artificial Christmas trees, wreaths and garland. Treetime’s pre-lit trees have the most realistic and natural appearance that is true to nature and designed around quality, reliability, and lifelike evergreen foliage using Real-Needle ™ technology. Find everything Christmas when you shop their online store at www.treetime.com or visit their 50,000-square food Christmas showroom located at 22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.

About Northern Illinois Food Bank

Northern Illinois Food Bank – a proud member of Feeding America – is the source of nutritious food, innovative feeding programs, and hope for more than half a million people each year. Your support helps provide nutritious meals to hungry neighbors in 13 counties. $1 donated helps provide $8 of groceries. Donate and learn more at www.solvehungertoday.org.